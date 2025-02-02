A shocking video from the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has surfaced, showing an enraged priest brutally thrashing a man for allegedly cooking and eating non-vegetarian food at the sacred event. The footage captures the furious baba repeatedly kicking and punching the man, who pleads for forgiveness, saying, "Baba ji, maaf kardo." Despite his cries, the priest continues the assault, even uprooting tents reportedly set up by the man. The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, holds special significance this time as it marks the 12th Maha Kumbh itself. The 45-day festival began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. The viral video has sparked debate on social media, with many questioning the violent reaction. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam; Lauds ’Amazing Arrangements (Watch Video).

Priest Thrashes Man For Eating Non-Veg at Maha Kumbh Mela

