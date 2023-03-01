In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, a 22-year-old youth was killed while one was severely injured after an over-speeding car rammed into an electric pole in Thane. As per reports, the over-speeding car rammed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road. The incident took place last night. The injured were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. "Further probe underway," officials of Kapurbawdi police station said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Bus Collides With Truck on Pune-Solapur Highway; Four Killed and 20 Injured (See Pics).

Over-Speeding Car Rams Into Electric Pole

Maharashtra | A 22-year-old youth was killed while one was severely injured after an over-speeding car rammed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night. The injured was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further probe underway: Kapurbawdi police pic.twitter.com/JRVoppFgyz — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

