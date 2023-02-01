Pune, February 1: Four people were killed and nearly 20 others received injuries after a bus hit a stationary truck on Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Killed as Car Hits Bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar (Watch Video).

The accident took place near Yavat village in Pune district of Maharashtra at around 5 am, they said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Speeding Truck Collides With Van on Mumbai-Goa Highway in Raigad; Nine Killed and Child Injured (See Pics).

Bus Collides With Truck on Pune-Solapur Highway:

Maharashtra | Four people dead, 15 injured after a bus rammed into a truck stationed on the roadside on the Pune-Solapur highway near Yavat village in Pune district. The incident happened at 5am. Injured out of danger: Pune Police officials pic.twitter.com/sCMBmz3MzQ — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

"The private bus hit the stationary truck from rear side. Four people were killed and around 20 others were injured," Yavat police station's inspector Hemant Shedge said. The injured persons were taken to hospital, police said.

