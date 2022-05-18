In an untoward incident, a tanker filled with Ethyl Benzyl Aniline (EBA) chemical capsized on Ghodbunder Road in Thane as the driver lost balance on its way to Ratnagiri last night. Officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that 2 people got injured in the incident. After 3 hours, the tanker was removed.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | A tanker filled with Ethyl Benzyl Aniline (EBA) chemical capsized on Ghodbunder Road in Thane as the driver lost balance on its way to Ratnagiri last night. 2 people got injured. After 3hrs, the tanker was removed: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/91fDUVcUyB — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

