Mumbai, August 2: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued revised COVID-19 guidelines for Mumbai. The civic body permitted all non-essentials shops tom operate till 10 pm on all days. The development came on the day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that his government would issue orders allowing shops to remain open till 8 pm in the districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is low.

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued revised guidelines for the city; permits non-essential shops to operate till 10 pm on all days pic.twitter.com/OnbMECp114 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

