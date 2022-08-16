The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) on Tuesday has been reduced in Maharashtra's Pune. The CNG price has been slashed by Rs 4 in Pune City. The gas will now cost Rs 87 per KG. Spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association Ali Daruwala said today. Earlier, on August 3, 2022 the price of CNG was hiked by Rs 6 per KG in Pune.

