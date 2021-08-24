FIR registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, for using objectionable language against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra: FIR registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, for using objectionable language against CM Uddhav Thackeray. FIR registered u/s 153 and 505 of IPC. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/WVA6n4qSeW — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

