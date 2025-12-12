Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and discussed how AI could have a real impact across the state. Nadella said, "Our first collaboration, MahaCrimeOS AI, is helping to support victims of cybercrime and financial fraud." MahaCrimeOS AI, a new AI- and Azure-powered crime intelligence platform, was unveiled at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai. Built by CyberEye in collaboration with Maharashtra’s MARVEL and Microsoft IDC, the system is already active in 23 Nagpur police stations. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the launch and discussed its future with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who praised the platform and suggested expanding it to all 1,100 police stations across the state. The initiative marks a major step toward smarter policing and AI-driven public safety in Maharashtra. Satya Nadella Praises Swiggy for Using Microsoft Fabric and AI To Revolutionise Delivery Operations in India.

Satya Nadella Says Maharashtra Using MahaCrimeOS to Support Victims of Financial Fraud, Cybercrime

Great meeting Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis today to discuss how AI can have real impact for people across Maharashtra. Our first collaboration, MahaCrimeOS AI, is helping to support victims of cybercrime and financial fraud. https://t.co/XyB0Ec2xw6 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) December 12, 2025

