A taxi struck a 58-year-old bicycle rider near a traffic light on the Palm Beach road in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, February 28, 2024, resulting in his terrible death. At the time of the incident, Avtar Saini, the cyclist, travelled from Chembur to Kharghar. The tragedy happened early on Wednesday as Saini was riding with a group. The incident took place when Saini was riding towards Belapur and came to a traffic signal at sector 50 in Nerul, according to the police. The victim sustained injuries to the back of his body and head, according to initial reports. Delhi: Retired IPS Officer Dies After Being Hit by Train While Crossing Railway Track in Cantonment Area.

Former Intel’s Director Avtar Saini Dies in Tragic Accident

Shocked to hear the news about Avtar Saini, General Mgr & Chief Designer of the Pentium processor passed away this morning. He was riding his cycle on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai this morning and was hit by a taxi.@intel @IntelIndia Below with @jayantmurty - Feb 14th 2024 pic.twitter.com/UXsW4Exg7C — Shrikant Patil (@sjpatil) February 28, 2024

