A tragic accident at a construction site in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday afternoon claimed the lives of a labourer couple and left four others injured. The victims, identified as 30-year-old Sachin Shankar Rathod and 25-year-old Komal Rathod, died on the spot after a brick structure collapsed during the installation of underground tanks. Preliminary investigations suggest the collapse occurred around 4:30 pm when the movement of a JCB machine impacted the newly built wall. Dehu Road police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the contractor.

Deadly Construction Accident in Pimpri Chinchwad

VIDEO | Pune: A couple working at a construction site was killed, while four other labourers sustained injuries after a brick structure collapsed on them in the Pimpri Chinchwad city, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Friday on an open plot in the… pic.twitter.com/AoXcen8GTh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2026

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