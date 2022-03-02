Maharashtra's government on Wednesday eased restrictions on COVID-19 in 14 districts, including Mumbai, as infections remain muted, according to a state government official. Those 14 districts will function at 100% capacity in terms of restaurants, shopping malls, cinema halls, and theatres. But all multiplexes, restaurants should allow people with proper masks and have to follow the COVID-19 preventive measures.

