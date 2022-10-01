The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai on Saturday intercepted a truck carrying imported oranges near Vashi and seized 198 kg high purity crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 9 kg high purity cocaine worth Rs 1,476 crores. 198 kg high purity crystal methamphetamine (ice) & 9 kg high purity cocaine worth Rs 1476 crores. "It was found that large quantity of drugs were concealed in the cartons carrying Valencia oranges. Importer of the goods has been nabbed & is being interrogated. Further probe underway," said DRI Mumbai. Mumbai: MD Drug Worth Rs 1400 Crore Seized From Nalasopara, Five Drug Peddlers Arrested.

Check Tweet:

