The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police on Friday seized 703 kg of MD drug from Nalasopara area. Datta Nalawade, DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell said, "The seized drug consignment is worth around Rs 1400 crores. Five drug peddlers arrested."

