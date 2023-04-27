A minor girl had a miraculous escape after she fell from the roof of a house in Maharashtra's Washim. The incident took place on Wednesday, April 25, at around 6:30 pm. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby. The little girl fell on a bike before collapsing on the ground. Lucky for her, she got up unhurt and walked away like nothing happened. Uttar Pradesh Monkey Attack: Man Falls From Roof of His House After Being Chased by Monkeys in Bareilly, Dies.

Little Girl Falls Off 30-Feet Roof:

महाराष्ट्र के वाशिम जिले के रिसोड इलाके में 30 फ़ीट छत से नीचे गिरी बच्ची.. छत से गिरने के दौरान और नीचे खड़ी बाइक की सीट पर गिरी और उसे कुछ भी नही हुआ.. पूरी घटना वहां लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में हुई कैद..#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Sx4uszpylC — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) April 26, 2023

