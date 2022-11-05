Bareilly, November 5: In an unfortunate incident, a 40-year-old farmer, sleeping on the terrace of his house accidentally fell from the terrace and died while attempting to escape from a troop of monkeys who attacked him. The man has been identified as Mukesh Kumar. He was immediately rushed to hospital in Bareilly city, where he died during treatment on Thursday evening.

“Mukesh lost his balance when attacked by the monkeys. He fell from the terrace and sustained severe head injury and fractured his legs. We took him to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” TOI quoted his kin as saying. Uttar Pradesh Monkey Attack: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Roof of His House After Being Chased by Monkeys in Badaun

Divisional forest officer Samir Kumar said that they are investigating this incident to know whether the person fell off the terrace accidentally or he was attacked by monkeys. He requested locals not to panic if they come across a monkey.

There has been a sudden rise in monkey bite cases in the district as over 1000 people have arrived at government hospitals for getting an anti-rabies vaccine since July. UP Shocker: Man Falls From Roof After Monkeys Chase Him in Budaun; Dies

A five-year-old boy died after falling from the roof of his house after he was attacked by a troop of monkeys in Jagat village of the district. Even though the boy, Nikhil, was immediately rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Similarly, A man tragically died after falling from the roof of his house, as he was attacked by a violent gang of mad monkeys in Budaun on August 31.

The forest department officials had initiated a drive to capture monkeys and release them in forest areas but that could not continue for long as the allocated funds got over soon.

