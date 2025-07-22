In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a man who was behind bars for harassing two girls was reportedly given a hero's welcome after he received bail. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. According to a report in The Times of India, the accused was identified as Rohit Jha. It is learned that Jha was welcomed by his supporters with a grand rally in Ulhasnagar. The viral clip shows Rohit Jha's supporters bursting firecrackers outside the complainant's house. After a video of the incident went viral, the police registered a case against the accused and six of his supporters. It is reported that Jha forcibly took two girls out of their house on April 27 this year. He and his supporters had allegedly beaten the girls and even torn their clothes. After the incident, Jha was arrested for molestation and sent to jail. He was granted bail on Saturday, July 19. Thane Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Open Water Chamber on Dombivli-Kalyan Sheel Road in Maharashtra, MIDC Launches Investigation.

Molestor Out on Bail Gets Hero's Welcome in Maharashtra

पीली शर्ट वाले लड़के को बधाई मिल रही है। रोड शो हो रहा है । महाराष्ट्र में रोहित झा नाम का यह लड़का दो लड़की से छेड़खानी के आरोप में जेल में था । निकला तो स्वागत ऐसा हुआ मानो कितना बड़ा एहसान कर दिया । pic.twitter.com/PtXDC3koWx — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) July 22, 2025

