Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died after falling into an open water chamber in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on the Dombivli-Kalyan Sheel Road on Sunday evening.

The deceased, Babu Dharmu Chavan, was a resident of the Gandhinagar area, and his family has demanded compensation and the registration of a culpable homicide case against those responsible.

"My father accidentally fell into an open chamber belonging to MIDC. He hit his head badly on the back during the fall and lost consciousness. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in MIDC Dombivli, but despite treatment, the doctors declared him dead as he stopped responding," the victim's son, Kashinath Chavan, told reporters.

In response to the mounting criticism, MIDC officials have initiated an investigation into the incident.

"The incident is very unfortunate. The chamber belongs to MIDC and is usually opened only during water release by the valveman. After releasing water, the iron cover is put back in place. We are now checking CCTV footage of the area to verify whether the chamber was closed or someone had removed the lid. The truth will come out soon," said Audumbar Alat, Deputy Engineer of MIDC Dombivli Division.

