Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders Sandip Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri. The duo was booked under various sections of IPC, including assault to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, and rash driving. A woman police officer was injured when they sped away in their car when police approached them on May 5.

Maharashtra | MNS leaders Sandip Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri granted anticipatory bail by Mumbai Sessions Court. An FIR was registered against them after they fled from Raj Thackeray's residence when police were trying to stop them. — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

