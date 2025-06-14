The administration of the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has dismissed 167 employees on the grounds of indiscipline and irregularities. The Shani Shingnapur temple administration clarified that the decision was not based on religion or caste but solely on the issue of employee misconduct. The clarification came as several social media posts claimed Muslim employees were fired due to caste discrimination. Notably, the development came after Acharya Tushar Bhosale, head of the BJP Spiritual Coordination Front, demanded the removal of the 114 Muslim employees working at the temple. Acharya Bhosale also announced a protest on June 14. However, a day before the scheduled protest, the temple trust held a meeting and fired the employees. Appasaheb Shete, trustee of the Shani Shingnapur Devasthan Trust, informed the employees of the action taken, reports IANS. Shirdi Saibaba Temple and Shani Shingnapur in Maharashtra Closed For Devotees Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Shani Shingnapur Temple Trust Fires 167 Employees, Including Muslims

महाराष्ट्र के प्रसिद्ध शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर ट्रस्ट ने 167 कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला। इसमें 114 मुस्लिम हैं। ट्रस्ट ने बताया कि इन कर्मचारियों के खराब प्रदर्शन, लंबी-लंबी छुट्टियां लेने के मद्देनजर ये फैसला लिया गया है। इसमें कोई जातीय भेदभाव नहीं है। हालांकि इस कार्रवाई से… pic.twitter.com/kOTurhNQlX — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 14, 2025

Sakal Hindu Sangathan Had Raised Demand To Remove Non-Muslims From the Temple

Maharashtra: The administration of the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district has decided to dismiss 167 employees on grounds of indiscipline and irregularities. The administration has clarified that the decision is not based on religion or caste but solely on the issue… pic.twitter.com/2Ma4E55lSX — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)