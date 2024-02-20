A car parked in the Muslim Pacha Peth area of Solapur in Maharashtra was attacked by a group of 10 people on motorcycles on Sunday night. The mob smashed the rear and front windows of the car and fled the scene. According to News18Marathi, the owner of the car, Mujmil Jamadar, filed a complaint at Jail Road Police Station on Monday night. The police have registered a case against the unidentified assailants and are investigating the motive behind the attack. The incident has created tension in the area, where communal harmony is usually maintained. Maharashtra Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabs Friend for Not Responding to His Calls, Hanging Out With New Friends in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Held.

Mob Vandalises Car in Solapur

