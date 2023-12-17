Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, December 17: A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with an attempt to murder after he reportedly attacked his 19-year-old friend with a sharp object for not responding to his phone calls. Meanwhile, the victim who was stabbed in the shoulder and chest has been identified as Adarsh Ingle, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Nyaynagar region in Maharashtra. Ingle is currently recovering in a private hospital in the city.

The incident reportedly took place in the Nyaynagar neighbourhood late on Thursday night, December 14, when Ingle shouted out for help after being stabbed while the accused fled the scene. Bengaluru: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabbed To Death By Friends After Dispute Over Money.

The defendant was charged with criminal intimidation and attempt to murder when Ingle's complaint was received. According to Ingle's statement, the accused boy questioned him at the time of the attack about why he was not returning his calls and why he (the victim) was hanging out with new friends.

The minor accused was taken into custody by the police on Friday, December 15, where he appeared before the child welfare committee. He was later sent to the juvenile home. Gujarat Shocker: Friend Stabs Youth to Death Over Love Interest in Vadodara, Arrested.

According to the initial investigation, the accused and the injured person had been close friends for a long time. Inspector Rajesh Yadav told TOI that the child stated he was angry because Ingle was not only avoiding him but also spending more time with a group of new friends. According to the police, both boys come from lower-middle-class households and live in nearby colonies.

