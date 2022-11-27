A shocking incident has come to the fore from Maharashtra's Hingoli, where a Zila Parishad employee was beaten mercilessly inside a house. The victim was found locked inside the house with his hands and legs tied with a rope. In the video, he can be seen sharing his ordeal. Initial reports say that the man was beaten after an argument over land went a little south. Bihar Youth Beaten by Police for Taking Cycle in 'Nashamukti Rally' in Nalanda (Watch Video).

Zila Parishad Employee Beaten:

