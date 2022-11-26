A youth was beaten up by cops after he accidentally took his cycle in a Nashamukti rally in Bihar's Nalanda. Reportedly, on the occasion of de-addiction day, a rally was organised in Nalanda for awareness. The youth entered the rally, which had school kids, with his cycle by mistake. The police got hold of him, took him to the side of the road, and started beating him. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Gujarat: 4 Cops Suspended for Assaulting 23-Year-Old Youth in Umra.

