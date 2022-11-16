A team of the Nagpur police on Wednesday seized around 1,000 kilograms of marijuana or weed. Reportedly, the drugs were coming from Odisha to Nagpur. The cops arrested the driver and the helper of the drugs-laden vehicle. Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar said that "the receiver of the consignment has also been arrested." Delhi Drugs Bust: Central Bureau of Narcotics Intercepts Truck Carrying 95 Packets Opium Weighing Over 102 Kg.

Maharashtra Drugs Bust:

Maharashtra | We have seized more than 1,000 kg of weed from a truck coming from Odisha to Nagpur, two accused (driver & helper) were also arrested. The receiver of the consignment has also been arrested: Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/6R8rbiwsta — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

