Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, February 3, visited Jupiter Hospital in Thane to meet party leader Mahesh Gaikwad. Mahesh Gaikwad, the leader of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, was shot by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad on Friday, February 2, in Ulhasnagar. Earlier in the day, the police arrested BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and two of his associates in the Ulhasnagar firing incident. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis have ordered a high-level inquiry into the police station firing incident. BJP-Shiv Sena Clash in Maharashtra: Ganpat Gaikwad Held for Shooting, Injuring Eknath Shinde Faction Leader Mahesh Gaikwad Inside Police Station in Ulhasnagar.

Eknath Shinde Visits Jupiter Hospital

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Jupiter Hospital in Thane to meet party leader Mahesh Gaikwad who was shot by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad yesterday in Ulhasnagar. pic.twitter.com/EAdi1W9uh4 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

