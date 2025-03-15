A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba was allegedly assaulted and forced to consume poison by his ex-girlfriend and her associates after demanding the return of cash and jewellery he had given her during their live-in relationship. The victim, Shailendra Gupta, remains hospitalised, while the accused have gone into hiding. Shailendra, a medical representative, had provided his girlfriend with jewellery worth lakhs and around INR 4 lakh in cash over four years. After their breakup, he asked for his money and valuables back. When he visited their rented house, the woman and her associates—Sadab Beg, Deepak, and Happy—allegedly attacked him and forced him to ingest poison. He also claimed they were blackmailing him and threatening false allegations. Police are investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to locate the accused. UP Shocker: Woman Strangulates 2 Daughters, Attempts to Kill Self After Domestic Dispute With Husband.

Man Forced To Consume Poison in Mahoba

