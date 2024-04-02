The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Tuesday, April 2. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The probing agency had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. However, Moitra said she would campaign in the Krishnanagar constituency, skipping the ED summons. Mahua Moitra to Skip ED Summons in Cash-For-Query Case Today, Says ‘Busy in Election Campaign’.

Mahua Moitra Booked Under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in a cash-for-query row: Sources pic.twitter.com/U5Gw21aSMk — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

