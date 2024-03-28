Mahua Moitra, a leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the party’s candidate for the Krishnanagar constituency, has stated that she will not be able to attend the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning today as she is “busy with election campaign.” This questioning is part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case related to a cash-for-query investigation. Moitra has cited her busy schedule, which includes campaigning for the Lok Sabha election in Kaligung, a region within her constituency, as the reason for her absence. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Moitra has missed such a questioning; she has previously skipped two sessions, citing official duties, and requested a postponement of the notice. 'Searching for BJP Candidates Against Us’: TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Shares Picture With Saayoni Ghosh, Takes Dig at Bharatiya Janata Party After CBI Raids.

Mahua Moitra to Skip ED Summon

TMC leader Mahua Moitra opts to skip the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today, due to her presence in her constituency for her ongoing election campaign. She has been summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged cash-for-query case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/mGJwe2V32j — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

