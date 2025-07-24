A disturbing video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a woman was caught on camera threatening and abusing bikers at a fuel station in Lucknow. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, the woman is seen claiming that she was first in line to fill fuel and that fuel should be filled first in her vehicle. The video also shows the woman holding a slipper in her hand as she tries to push a man's bike. As the video moves further, a man is seen questioning her as to where she was all this time. Reacting to the same, the woman is seen using abusive language. In the end, the video shows a man trying to call the police when the woman attempts to snatch his phone and abuses him, saying, "Maiyaan ch*d denge tumhari do minute me." It is reported that the incident took place at Patrakarpuram Chowk in the Gomatinagar area. Revenge Killing in Lucknow: 3 Men Chase and Beat Man to Death 10 Years After Mothers Murder in Similar Manner in Indira Nagar; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Woman Threatens and Abuses Men at Fuel Station in Lucknow (Disturbing Video)

Kalesh at a filling station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/qYv7Ynpuqk — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2025

