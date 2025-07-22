In a shocking revenge killing in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar, a man named Manoj was brutally beaten to death by three men, allegedly to avenge a decade-old assault on the main accused’s mother. The incident took place on July 19 around 9:30 PM and was captured on CCTV, which shows the accused chasing Manoj and repeatedly hitting him with sticks until he collapsed. The main accused, Anoop Kashyap alias Sonu, along with Salamu, Ranjit, and Rahmat, allegedly attacked Manoj in retaliation for a 2015 incident in which Manoj and his father had assaulted Sonu’s mother. After the CCTV video surfaced, police reportedly arrested all the accused in connection with the case. Lucknow Horror: Woman Killed by Daughter, Her Boyfriend for Opposing Interfaith Relationship; 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

Man Beaten to Death in Lucknow

लखनऊ ➡इंदिरा नगर में मनोज की हत्या मामला ➡मनोज की हत्या का सीसीटीवी सामने आया ➡सोनू ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर हत्या की थी ➡सन्नी कश्यप, सलामू, रंजीत, रहमत ने हत्या की ➡10 साल पहले सोनू की मां की पिटाई हुई थी ➡मृतक मनोज और उसके पिता ने पिटाई की थी ➡बदला लेने के लिए सोनू ने… pic.twitter.com/qbp9EpPsvT — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) July 22, 2025

Lucknow Man Chased, Killed in Revenge Plot

A young man beaten to death in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The main accused Anoop Kashyap's mother was beaten up in a dispute in 2015. Ten years later, son decide to extract revenge. pic.twitter.com/IQgXV1jMgW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2025

