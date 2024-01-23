West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, January 23, paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary in Kolkata. After paying floral tributes, Mamata Banerjee sought people's forgiveness, saying that for 20 years, she tried to make Netaji's birth anniversary a national holiday but failed. "Please forgive me," she added. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: Interesting Facts To Know About Subhash Chandra Bose on Netaji's 127th Birth Anniversary Observed As Parakram Diwas in India.

Mamata Banerjee Pays Floral Tributes to Netaji

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/S4qQp2Px3u — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Please Forgive Me

For 20 years, I tried to make Netaji's birth anniversary a national holiday but failed; please forgive me: Mamata Banerjee — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

