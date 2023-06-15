Cyclone Biparjoy struck the coastal areas of Gujarat in the evening today. The cyclonic storm made landfall in Dwarka and other districts of the state on Thursday. In the video, it can be seen that a man and a woman are stuck amidst strong winds and dust triggered by Cyclone Biparjoy. The very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) will continue till midnight, said IMD. IMD official shared the video horrifying clip on his Twitter account. Few people are also seen running for shelter amid strong winds and dust. The place of the video is not known. Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall in Gujarat Video: Landfall Commences, To Continue Till Midnight, Says IMD.

Watch Video: Man and Woman Stuck Due to Cyclone Biparjoy

VSCS Biparjoy ... pic.twitter.com/QvK6hCKcpw — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)