As cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday, at least 22 persons were injured while electric poles were uprooted in various regions. Trees were uprooted, and property was damaged in the state's Naliya area due to strong winds. Further, the storm broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil. Cyclone Biparjoy Impact: 22 Injured, 940 Villages Plunge Into Darkness as Cyclonic Storm Makes Landfall in Gujarat (See Pics and Videos).

Cyclone Biparjoy Damage Photos and Videos

#WATCH | Gujarat: Trees uprooted and property damaged in Naliya amid strong winds of cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/d0C1NbOkXQ — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Morbi, Gujarat | Strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil. We are restoring power in 9 villages & power has been restored in the remaining villages: J. C. Goswami, Executive Engineer, PGVCL, Morbi pic.twitter.com/VbpYPV46TV — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

#WATCH | Gujarat: Mandvi witnesses strong winds as an impact of cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/2JKV5Rwhkz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

