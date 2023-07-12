A horrifying video has surfaced showing the moment a resort in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, collapsed like a house of cards and was swept away by an overflowing river. The footage captures the sheer force of the floodwaters as they mercilessly engulf the hotel, leaving behind a scene of destruction. The video was shared by Twitter users who captured the moment when the floods washed away the resort. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Chandigarh-Manali National Highway Shut Following Massive Landslide Near Six Mile Area in Mandi, Drone Video Footage Captures Widespread Destruction.

Resort in Manali Succumbs to Flood

A hotel washed away in Manali #HimachalFloods pic.twitter.com/Zox67R324X — Lost in Paradise 🇮🇳 (@Lost_human19) July 10, 2023

