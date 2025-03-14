A shocking murder attempt in Mangaluru was caught on CCTV, where a retired BSNL employee deliberately rammed his car into his neighbour’s bike, injuring both him and a pedestrian woman. The accused, 69-year-old Satish Kumar KM, had a long-standing dispute with his neighbour, Murali Prasad, which allegedly led to the attack. As seen in the viral footage, Kumar waited in his car before accelerating into Prasad’s bike, flinging the woman into the air upon impact. The incident occurred on March 13 at 6th Main Road in Bijai Kapikad, and locals rushed to rescue the injured victims. Following a police investigation, Kumar was arrested, and his car was seized. He has been charged with attempted murder and negligent driving and was remanded to judicial custody. Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Wife to Death, Dies by Consuming Acid in Mangaluru.

A retired BSNL employee, was arrested for allegedly ramming his car into his neighbour's motorcycle in Mangaluru amid a longstanding dispute. The impact also injured a pedestrian woman. Police have registered cases for attempted murder and negligent driving.#Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/a4wXq97m12 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 14, 2025

