Mangaluru, January 18: A man from Nellur Kemraje village shot his wife dead and ended his life by consuming acid used for rubber processing, police said on Saturday. Ramachandra Gowda killed his wife, Vinoda Kumari, on Friday night. He later ingested rubber acid and died shortly after, according to the police.

Gowda, reportedly an alcoholic, frequently quarrelled with his family members, including his parents, wife, and son, during his nightly bouts of intoxication. His son, Prashanth S R (26), a resident of Kodimajalu, revealed that his father returned home heavily drunk on Friday and began verbally abusing his parents and wife. Bengaluru Shocker: Software Professional, Wife Die by Suicide After Killing Their 2 Children in Karnataka.

The confrontation escalated when Gowda entered the under-construction kitchen of their house and got into a heated argument with his wife. In a fit of rage, he fatally shot her with a firearm. After the incident, Gowda consumed acid and succumbed to it shortly thereafter. Karnataka Shocker: Forced Into Relationship, Ninth-Class Girl Ends Life by Suicide After Being Tortured by 2 Young Men in Gadag District.

The Sullia police have registered a case of murder and a violation under the Arms Act. Further investigations are underway, according to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police N Yathish.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.