In a significant breakthrough in the Manipur sexual violence case, the prime accused, Huirem Herodas Meitei, 32, of Pechi Awang Leikai, who was seen parading a woman naked, was arrested by the Manipur police today morning. The arrest came after a thorough operation and proper identification of the main culprit, who was wearing a green t-shirt in the disturbing video that went viral. Manipur Horror: Two Kuki-Zo Tribal Women Paraded Naked, Gang-Raped by Mob; Heart-Wrenching Video Goes Viral.

Manipur Sexual Violence Video Case

Manipur | The main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested today morning in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) of Pechi Awang Leikai: Govt Sources (Pic 1: Screengrab from viral video, Pic… pic.twitter.com/e5NJeg0Y2I — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

PHOTO | The main culprit (Huirem Herodas Meitei) holding the woman in the Manipur viral video was arrested today morning in an operation after proper identification: Official Sources. pic.twitter.com/b74aXRkeoa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2023

