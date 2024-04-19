While various constituencies across the country are underway polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting has been stopped at five polling booths in Manipur on Friday, April 19, 2024. This comes after a ruckus broke out at these locations and people alleged irregularities in the voting. Polling reportedly stopped at 5 Thongju, 31 Khongman Zone in Imphal, after some women alleged irregularities and created a ruckus. The polling officer closed the polling booth, according to Imphal East DC. Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After a Year of Ethnic Clashes, Manipur Hopes for Fresh Start as LS Polls Come Around.

Polling Stopped at Five Booths in Imphal After Ruckus Breaks Out

Manipur: Polling has been stopped in a total of 5 booth, 2 in East Imphal and 3 in West Imphal after a ruckus broke out when people alleged irregularities: Polling officer — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

