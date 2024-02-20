The Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today, February 20, approved the draft of the bill for 10 per cent Maratha reservation in education and government jobs. Reacting to the decision, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil said that the decision of the government has been taken by keeping election and votes in mind. "This is a betrayal to the Maratha community. Maratha community won't trust you," he said. Manoj Jarange Patil further said that they will benefit only from our original demands. "Make a law on 'sage-soyare'. This reservation won't hold. The Government will now lie that the reservation has been given," he stated. Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Bill for 10% Maratha Reservation in Education and Government Jobs.

This Is a Betrayal to the Maratha Community

Maharashtra Cabinet approved the draft of the bill for 10% Maratha reservation in education and government jobs. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "This decision of the government has been taken by keeping election and votes in mind. This is a betrayal to… pic.twitter.com/gRkLK2sCTf — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

