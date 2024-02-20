Maharashtra Cabinet approved the draft of the bill for 10 per cent Maratha reservation in education and government jobs on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The state government held a special Vidhan Sabha session for one day on Tuesday to hold a discussion on the Maratha reservation issue. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed on Friday that reservation to Marathas will be given according to the terms of the law after presenting the report in during the special assembly session called for February 20. Special Session of Maharashtra Assembly to Commence Today, Maratha Quota Likely on Agenda.

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Bill for 10% Maratha Reservation

Maratha Reservation | Maharashtra Cabinet approved the draft of the bill for 10% Maratha reservation in education and government jobs — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

