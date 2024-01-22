A Kargil War veteran, Major Rakesh, has shared a video allegedly showing People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers celebrating with Indian troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The video, captioned ‘Meanwhile somewhere at Chinese Border Jai Shri Ram’, has sparked interest online. The authenticity of the video and the specifics of the event it depicts are yet to be confirmed. In the video, the PLA soldiers can be heard saying “Jai Shri Ram’ in unison with their Indian counterparts. This comes as the country is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ram Temple Inauguration: New York’s Times Square Echoes With Bhajans in Celebrations of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha (Watch Videos).

Jai Shri Ram at Chinese Border

Meanwhile Somewhere at Chinese Border Jai Shri Ram pic.twitter.com/d6WFnvPa6F — Maj Rakesh, Shaurya Chakra,(Kargil War Veteran) (@gorockgo_100) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)