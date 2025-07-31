In a shocking case of medical negligence from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, a patient narrowly escaped a major mishap at the Rajkiya Medical College. Brajesh Chaudhary, admitted with stomach pain and inflammation in the intestines, was mistakenly taken to the operation theatre (OT) for a surgery he wasn’t supposed to undergo. Without being informed about the procedure, he grew suspicious when staff began marking his body for surgery. Using quick thinking, Brajesh made an excuse to talk to his family and escaped the OT. He then informed a senior doctor, who confirmed that no surgery was needed. Investigation revealed that the staff had taken the wrong patient for surgery. The college principal admitted the grave error and promised action against those responsible. Had the patient not escaped, the consequences could have been disastrous. Medical Negligence in UP: TB Patient Forced To Inject Himself in General Ward of Mahoba District Hospital; Video Goes Viral.

Medical Negligence in Jalaun

जालौन ➡राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज उरई में लापरवाही ➡पेट दर्द की शिकायत लेकर आया था मरीज ➡मरीज का जबरन किया जा रहा था ऑपरेशन ➡मरीज ने ओटी से भागकर बचाई अपनी जान ➡2-3 दिनों में दवा से ठीक होने की बात कही ➡दवा से ठीक होने की बात कहकर किया भर्ती ➡अचानक स्टाफ ऑपेरशन थिएटर में ले गया… pic.twitter.com/tUSuXFWOvF — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) July 31, 2025

