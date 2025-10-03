In a horrific incident, a man was shot dead by his own friend in just 11 seconds in Lohia Nagar of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. What was even more shocking was that another accomplice filmed the chilling act and later uploaded the video online. The 11-second video shows the victim, identified as Adil, lying on the ground as his friend fires three bullets into his chest in succession. Adil’s body was later recovered near a tubewell on the outskirts of the city. Taking cognisance of the video, the police said that a case has been registered and five teams were dispatched to nab the accused. Meerut Murder Caught on Camera: Man Kidnapped, Shot Dead at Tube Well in Lohia Nagar; Probe On.

Man Shoots Friend 3 Times by Friend, Another Films Horrific Murder in Meerut

⚠️Viewer Discretion Advised Meerut #UttarPradesh 11 Seconds, 3 Bullets Viral video shows Adil being shot 3 times in the chest by his own friend, another accomplice filmed the murder Adil’s body later recovered near a tubewell. Police verifying if he was unconscious before… pic.twitter.com/e86YAqKnsk — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 3, 2025

Case Registered

वीडियो में नजर आ रहे दोनों युवक एक ही समुदाय के है और पूर्व परिचित बताए गए है । घटना में हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर गिरफ्तारी हेतु 5 टीम बनाई गई है । शीघ्र ही गिरफ्तारी कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) October 3, 2025

