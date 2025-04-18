A shocking video from Krishnapuri Government School in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, showing teachers dancing to a 90s hit song while students are made to clean floors and wash carpets. The clip, shared by journalist Gangesh on X, captures a teacher giving a solo dance performance, followed by a group of teachers dancing to Dhol Jageero Da. Disturbingly, students can be seen sweeping the floor and washing curtains under the teachers’ instructions. The video has sparked public outrage, with many questioning the deteriorating standards of education and student treatment in government schools. Authorities are expected to take note as the video continues to gain traction across social media platforms. Bihar: Male Government Teacher Gets Maternity Leave, Official Blames ‘Technical Glitch’.

Meerut School Dance Video

