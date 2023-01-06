The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Sunday, January 8, 2023, will carry out a mega block on Metro lines 2A and 7. The block will be operated in view of integrated Signaling Testing for the extension of metro lines. During this period, metro services will not be available for passengers between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey Metro Stations from 6 am to 10 pm. Commuters are advised to plan travel accordingly. Mumbai Metro Underground Line Three’s Initial Trial Run Completes (Watch Video).

