In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a passenger slapped one of the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The alleged incident occurred today, June 10, when the accused were being escorted by Shillong Police and Indore Crime Branch for a flight to Shillong on transit remand. The passenger, who was later identified as Sushil Lakwani, is reportedly said to be a resident of Indore. The viral clip shows the Indore resident slapping one of the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Speaking to ANI, Sushil Lakwani said, "I have hit him (one of the accused in Raja Raghuvanshi case) because I am angry that a resident of Indore was killed. They (the accused) should be hanged till death. The woman killed the man with full planning." Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Mother, Brother Demand Capital Punishment for Accused Including His Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Passenger Slaps One of the Accused of Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: At the Indore Airport, a passenger slapped one of the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, who were being escorted by Shillong Police and Indore Crime Branch for a flight to Shillong on transit remand pic.twitter.com/evB5ppJ2I8 — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025

They Should Be Hanged Till Death, Says Sushil Lakwani

#WATCH | Indore | Sushil Lakwani says, "I have hit him (one of the accused in Raja Raghuvanshi case) because I am angry that a resident of Indore was killed. They (the accused) should be hanged till death. The woman killed the man with full planning." pic.twitter.com/Ol64q7yYQG — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

