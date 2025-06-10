Indore, June 10: The grieving family of Meghalaya honeymoon murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi has demanded the harshest possible punishment for the accused, including his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged accomplice, Raj Kushwaha, saying that only capital punishment would deliver justice for the brutal crime. Speaking to IANS, Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, expressed deep anguish and demanded strict legal action.

"The reason behind the incident has come to light. Raja deserves justice, and all those responsible should be given the harshest punishment. I have only one request - if possible, they should be hanged," she told IANS. Reflecting on Sonam’s entry into their lives, Uma Raghuvanshi said: "We never suspected her intentions. We were happy for Raja and didn’t think about the past or why she came into our house. No one could have imagined she would go so far as to get him killed. Had we sensed anything, we would never have allowed the marriage." Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Kangana Ranaut Reacts and Comments on Suspect Sonam, Says ‘Woman Can’t Say No to Marriage but Plan a Cold-Blooded Murder’.

"They should be punished severely. They have tarnished the country’s image and disgraced society. What they did to my son was beyond horrifying. The injuries they inflicted were so severe that when we saw his body ten days later, it was unbearable. They must feel the consequences of their actions." Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, echoed similar sentiments, calling for decisive action by the police and the government.

"Our only demand is that the government ensure all the accused, especially Sonam and those involved with her, are brought to justice and hanged. Sonam has already named those responsible, and action must be taken accordingly." Vipin Raghuvanshi also appealed to the people and legal community of Meghalaya, saying: "We urge the people of Meghalaya, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism, to support us. We also request that no lawyer in the state should represent Sonam. Just as Meghalaya gained attention due to this case, we want justice for Raja to be equally highlighted."

Meanwhile, Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father has come forward in her defence. On Monday, he strongly asserted that his daughter is innocent and claimed the Meghalaya Police were framing her to cover up their own investigative lapses. Sonam, who had been missing since her husband’s body was discovered in a gorge in Meghalaya, surrendered early Monday morning at Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district. Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Hired Killers To Get Rid of Her Husband, One of the Accused Attended Raja Raghuvanshi’s Funeral; Shocking Details Emerge.

In a parallel development, the family of Raj Kushwaha—the alleged mastermind in the murder—has also defended him, insisting he is innocent and has been falsely implicated. According to his family, Kushwaha, the sole breadwinner, had only a professional relationship with Sonam and was incapable of such a crime. Kushwaha’s mother, speaking to reporters, said: "My son is innocent. The police are lying. He never had any relationship with Sonam beyond work. He is responsible for his sisters and works very hard. I cannot believe these accusations against him."

