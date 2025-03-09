The Kerala High Court recently said that the mental condition of the young generation in this country is astonishing and disturbing. The Kerala high court observed while allowing the bail application of a 25-year-old son who inflicted serious injuries on his mother for refusing to give money for New Year's Eve celebrations. While expressing concern over the behaviour of the young generation in this country, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said, "The mental condition of the youngsters of our country is astonishing and disturbing. For not paying money for celebrating New Year's eve, the petitioner attacked his own mother and inflicted serious injuries." The Kerala High Court also said that no purpose would be served in blaming the young generation and that society and parents should ensure that they build good relations with people. Unnatural Sex Case: Kerala High Court Reduces Jail Term of Man Who Tried To Sexually Assault Minor Boy to One Day.

'Mental Condition of the Youngsters of Our Country Is Astonishing and Disturbing'

Mental Condition Of Youngsters Disturbing, Parents Should Closely Monitor: Kerala HC Grants Bail To 25 Yr-Old Who Attacked Mother For NYE Money | ⁦@TellmyJolly⁩https://t.co/KNhgPPDZvD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)