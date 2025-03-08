Recently, the Kerala High Court reduced the jail sentence of a man convicted for attempting to sexually assault a 12-year-old minor boy in 2008, to imprisonment for one day till the rising of the court and provided that he pays INR 25,000 as compensation to the victim. The high court bench of Justice CS Sudha further acknowledged that sexual offences against children and women are on the rise and that it may send a wrong message if Sections 3 or 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958 (which allows the release of prisoners for good conduct or after admonishing the offender) is applied. However, the high court decided to take a lenient view given the convict's young age at the time of the crime and since his act only amounted to an attempt to commit an offence, which is punishable under Section 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The judge also said that the interest of justice can be adequately met by compensating the victim. Entry of Penis Into Vagina Not Essential for Penetrative Sexual Assault Under POCSO Act, Says Kerala High Court; Upholds Conviction of Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl.

Interest of Justice Can Be Adequately Met by Compensating the Victim, Says Judge

