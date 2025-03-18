A video going viral on social media shows a woman beating a man in Bihar's Chhapra after he married another woman. It is reported that the man's "girlfriend", who claimed to be his wife, beat him up after learning that he was cheating on her. The video shows the newly married man visiting a mobile store to purchase a new phone for his wife. While he is at the shop, his girlfriend arrives and begins questioning him. During the confrontation, the woman reveals that they were in a relationship for two years, but she wasn't aware of his marriage to another woman. As the video moves forward, the woman grabs the man's collar and slaps him. As the woman slaps the man, she is heard saying, "Mobile band kahe ba? band kahe ba?" The video shows the man asking the woman to remove her hands as she goes on confronting him in public. "Collar chod. Collar chodegi ki nahi?" the man is heard saying in the video. In the end, the man confesses that he was at the store to buy a new phone for his wife. "I am here to purchase a mobile. A new phone for my wife", he added. When the shopkeeper asks them to stop the ruckus, the woman says, "Ye hamare saat kya kiya hai, bahut dhoka kiye mere saat. Chal tu, (police) thana pe chal. Bhaiyya, ye mere saat bahut dhoka kiye hai, fraud kiya hai. Mere se bhi shaadi kia aur dusre se b shaadi kar liya hai ye". Fake Cop Arrested in Bihar: Man Posing As Inspector Nabbed While Smuggling Liquor to Chhapra From UP, Video Surfaces.

Woman Assaults 'Husband' in Chhapra

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

